Cadence13 Partners With PushBlack

PushBlack, a non-profit media platform for Black people is teaming up with Cadence 13 on a limited run series. The third season of Black History Year explores current events and the Black history and culture left out of the history books.

“The history lessons, cultural and societal issues, and perspectives we explore in the new season of Black History Year are more relevant and crucial than ever,” said Julian Walker, CEO PushBlack. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cadence13 to tell these stories and power our mission to not only engage with listeners of all ages, but to make a lasting impact as well.”

“We’re proud to partner with PushBlack for this thought-provoking show that spotlights these important voices, moments in history, and cultural and social issues,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO, Cadence13. “Black History Year is a powerful and significant addition to Cadence13’s lineup of premium content.”

Black History Year: Fighting Forward drops Mondays through May 24.