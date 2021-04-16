Korgul Moves To Mornings

Susie Korgul is the new morning co-host at 103.1 The Wolf (WOTW) Orlando. She comes over from Audacy’s WOMX where she was midday host.

“Over the years, I have been blessed to work with and learn from so many wonderful people in the radio industry,” said Korgul. “When the opportunity came to join 103.1 The Wolf, to tackle the challenges and feel the excitement of building a new morning show PLUS stay here in the city I love, it was an easy decision to say yes!”

“I’m excited Susie is joining the JVC team,” said Stevie DeMann, Director of Programming. “It is going to be fun to watch her lend her incredible wit, charitable heart, and relentless creativity to 103.1 The Wolf and the Orlando radio market. Wolf Country is going to love waking up to The Morning Wolfpack with Chad and Susie!”

She starts April 19.