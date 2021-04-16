Restaurant Category Sales Strategies

Radio Works for Restaurants is the new Business Accelerated presentation from the RAB. The live video presentation is set for April 21.

Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the Research and Knowledge Group for the National Restaurant Association, will provide the 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry snapshot. He will be joined by Nathan James, Digital Content Manager for SummitMedia Nebraska; and Heather Michelotti, Account Executive for Bonneville International in Denver.

The presentation will provide an overview of the restaurant category, including post-pandemic restaurant industry recovery, challenges, trends and opportunities, as well as radio campaign ideas, testimonials and helpful RAB resources to use that have worked for restaurant clients.

More information and registration can be found Here.