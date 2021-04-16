Gators Join WJXL

The University of Florida has a new radio home, 1010XL/92.5 FM. The four-year agreement will make the station the home for all Gators football and men’s basketball games, as well as conference and other selected baseball games, plus all Gators talk shows.

“We are thrilled to add University of Florida athletics to our all-star play-by-play lineup,” said Steven Griffin, President/GM. “As the proud flagship station of the Jaguars, it only made sense to add the Gators, whose heritage and incredible following in our area and statewide is second to none among college programs.”

“We are excited to partner with 1010XL to bring Gator athletics to the First Coast airwaves,” said Scott Stricklin, Gator AD. “We have a large passionate fan base in the listening area who can now follow all of our football, basketball and conference baseball games on the premier sports talk radio station in Jacksonville.”