CBS Radio Looks At Climate Change

Jeff Berardelli will lead a five-part radio series on climate change. The series starts Monday April 19.

According to CBS, Berardelli will report on several of the planet’s climate change “tipping points” and the solutions, both controversial and practical, being considered to save the earth, as well as a new threat to global sea levels.

The reports will be featured all week in CBS News Radio’s top of the hour broadcasts, on World News Roundup and on Weekend Roundup.

CBS audio’s weekly podcast, The Debrief with Major Garret will also present a special two-part audio documentary on climate change and its effect on society and the planet.

Rounding out the week to mark Earth Day; CBS Audio will present a special edition of the weekly show America: Changed Forever that will highlight reports on climate change.