Alpha Responds To Larry Wilson Story

Following our story regarding Larry Wilson’s FCC filing against his former company, we reached out to Alpha for a comment. Here’s what the company had to say…

“While we believe the petition is based on inaccurate information and baseless claims, Alpha Media remains squarely focused on serving our communities and operating our radio stations across the United States. Our core business continues to perform well despite current market challenges, and we are proud of what all our teams have accomplished in delivering dynamic, diverse and exciting content to our communities. We continue to achieve significant progress in our financial restructuring process, which has been confirmed by the Court and best positions Alpha Media with strong financial partners to navigate current market conditions and pursue growth opportunities.”