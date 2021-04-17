Bold Gold Breaks Record

With a 2021 goal of $60,000, Bold Gold Media’s 43rd Annual WSUL-FM virtual Heart-A-Thon raised over $95,000 thanks to hundreds of local organizations, businesses and individuals throughout the Sullivan Catskills in New York.

The money will be donated to the Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills Cardio-Pulmonary Department, to purchase an Echocardiogram system.

“Because of the generosity of our listeners, we exceeded expectations raising over $95,000 for our local hospital bringing us over $2 million raised to date. Every dollar staying in our local community.” Says Dawn Ciorciari, General Manager of Bold Gold Media NY Operations. The 98.3 WSUL Heart-A-Thon is a legacy local event that Bold Gold Media is proud to bring to our community. It truly represents the power that local radio has when it works closely with community leaders to help with a local need. This year’s Heart-A-Thon theme was The Beat Goes On, to make listeners aware that heart disease didn’t stop even in the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic.”