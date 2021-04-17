Hastings Promoted in San Antonio

Keith Hastings is now the Director of Operations for Cox Media Group’s San Antonio cluster. Hastings will now oversee programming operations for San Antonio’s radio brands including KONO 101.1, 99.5 KISS, KKYX 680AM and 104.9, MAGIC 105.3, The Eagle 106.7, Y100 and KONO 86.

“Keith has been an instrumental leader on our programming team as Director of Branding & Programming for KISS FM and KTKX FM for the past eight years. He has also done an incredible job across our company in his role as CMG Radio’s Rock Format Leader,” said David Abel, Vice Present and Market Manager for CMG San Antonio. “I’m excited that Keith will be expanding his leadership role with us as CMG San Antonio’s Director of Operations.”

Hastings is an eight-year veteran of Cox Media Group, serving as Director of Branding & Programming for San Antonio’s KISS & KTKX and as Classic Rock Format Leader for Cox Media Group. He’s a graduate of Bowling Green State University, and his resume includes programming WCSX/Detroit, WHQG/Milwaukee, WAAF/Boston, and WLZR/Milwaukee.

Keith Hastings said “CMG San Antonio is the finest cluster of radio stations anywhere, with five super brands regularly at and near the top. It’s my honor and privilege to lead such a talented programming team in a company known for excellent culture, a winning reputation, and community service. Thank you to CMG’s David Abel, Steve Smith, and Rob Babin for this opportunity. I’m also grateful to many present and past CMG Executive Leadership Team members for their inspiration, and to my fellow CMG-SA PD’s Rob Roberts and Christi Brooks for their tremendous support and talent.”