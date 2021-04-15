NAB Reveals New Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2021 Board elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2021.
Elected to the Board:
Allen Power, SVP, Salem Media Group
District 1 – New England
Mike Tarter, President/CEO, Forcht Broadcasting
District 5 – WV, KY
Nick Martin, GM, Big River Broadcasting
District 9 – GA, AL
Chris Ornelas, EVP/General Counsel, Beasley Media Group
District 13 – MI
Dana Withers, President/CEO, Withers Broadcasting and Dana Communications
District 17 – IL
Carolyn Becker, President, Riverfront Broadcasting LLC
District 21 – MN, ND, SD
Collin Jones, SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy, Cumulus Media Inc.
District 3 – PA
David Hoxeng, Owner, WNRP-AM, WYCT-FM, WEBY-AM
District 7 – FL, PR, VI
Matt Mnich, Chairman/CEO, North American Broadcasting Company Inc.
District 11 – OH
Bradford Caldwell, Owner/CEO, Caldwell Media LLC
District 15 – TN, AR
Roger Harris, GM, Chickasaw Nation
District 19 – OK, Northern TX
Trila Bumstead, Owner/CEO, Ohana Media Group
District 25 – OR, WA
In addition, David Bevins, COO, Connoisseur Media, was appointed to a designated seat on the Board.