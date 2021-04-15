NAB Reveals New Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2021 Board elections. The two-year terms of the elected board members will begin in June 2021.

Elected to the Board:

Allen Power, SVP, Salem Media Group

District 1 – New England

Mike Tarter, President/CEO, Forcht Broadcasting

District 5 – WV, KY

Nick Martin, GM, Big River Broadcasting

District 9 – GA, AL

Chris Ornelas, EVP/General Counsel, Beasley Media Group

District 13 – MI

Dana Withers, President/CEO, Withers Broadcasting and Dana Communications

District 17 – IL

Carolyn Becker, President, Riverfront Broadcasting LLC

District 21 – MN, ND, SD

Collin Jones, SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy, Cumulus Media Inc.

District 3 – PA

David Hoxeng, Owner, WNRP-AM, WYCT-FM, WEBY-AM

District 7 – FL, PR, VI

Matt Mnich, Chairman/CEO, North American Broadcasting Company Inc.

District 11 – OH

Bradford Caldwell, Owner/CEO, Caldwell Media LLC

District 15 – TN, AR

Roger Harris, GM, Chickasaw Nation

District 19 – OK, Northern TX

Trila Bumstead, Owner/CEO, Ohana Media Group

District 25 – OR, WA

In addition, David Bevins, COO, Connoisseur Media, was appointed to a designated seat on the Board.