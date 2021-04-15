Schmaeling Gets New Deal With Audacy

Richard Schmaeling

As of May 1, Richard Schmaeling will add Executive VP for Strategic Initiatives to his CFO role with Audacy. The new deal, which runs through April 30, 2025, will pay Schmaeling $800,000 per year plus bonuses and a $1,000 per month car allowance.

