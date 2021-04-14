Research Director, Inc. Turns 30.

30 years ago Research Director, Inc. was launched in the basement of an Arlington, VA home. Since then the company has worked with hundreds of radio stations over the past three decades.

Founding Partner Marc Greenspan reflected on the past 30 years of working with our radio partners: “I’d like to express my appreciation to the thousands of customers we’ve worked with over this period. I hope they’ve learned as much working with us as we’ve learned from them. I’m also deeply appreciative of our team of uniquely experienced, dedicated professionals.”

In 1991, Research Director, Inc. forged its first partnership with US Radio Group, founded by Ragan Henry. Over the years, the firm has created research tools for many radio companies including Radio One, Entercom/Audacy, CBS, Cumulus, ABC, and iHeartRadio.