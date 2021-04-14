Connoisseur Morning Team Makes Wish Come True

Morning team Chaz and AJ, heard on WPLR-FM and WFOX-FM in Connecticut raised over $10,000 for “Make-A-Wish,” granting a 4-year old boy’s wish.

Seth is a 4 year-old boy from Branford who was born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after being born. His wish was to take a camping trip down south in an RV with his family.

“We are so grateful to the Chaz and AJ show and their incredible listeners who together raised $10,000 to make Seth’s wish come true, said Kim Pugh, Director of Major Gifts for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “It is such an inspiration to see the community come together and show such generous support for this family. We look forward to AJ’s walk next week.”