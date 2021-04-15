Kulbertis Joins Eastlan

Eastlan Ratings has hired Frank Kulbertis as Client Services Director. Kulbertis previously served as GM for the five-station cluster owned by Redwood Empire Stereocasters in Santa Rosa.

“I handled regional and national sales before becoming GM of the Santa Rosa stations, so I know what it’s like to talk to ad agencies about buying with Eastlan research,” says Kulbertis. “Honestly, getting them to use and accept the Eastlan numbers was not all that difficult. Buyers want to make educated decisions and Eastlan is presented in exactly the same way while offering a complete representation of the entire market.”

“Frank brings a wealth of experience to Eastlan and I’m flattered to have him choose to invest his time working with us,” says Mike Gould, President/CEO of Eastlan Ratings. “Not only has he been a sales trainer for dozens of stations across the country for many years, he has sat in the same chair as our clients and has unique first-hand experience creating ROI using Eastlan.”