With 8 new markets added this week, Compass Media’s DeDe In The Morning Show is now in over 50 markets after only 2 years in syndication.

This week the show was added in New Orleans, Shreveport, Chattanooga, Buffalo, Lufkin, TX, Jackson, TN, Albany, GA and Edenton, NC.

“So excited. So humbled. So appreciative of our new DeDe Nation affiliates and looking to embrace these listeners and these new communities,” said DeDe McGuire.