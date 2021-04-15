Field: Our Name No Longer Fit Us

That’s what the Audacy CEO told Media Village Founder Jack Myers in his latest Legends & Leaders interview.

Why did Field says Entercom no longer fit for the company his father started decades ago? “We’re now able to serve our audiences and our advertisers better than ever before across the whole spectrum of audio. It was time for us to launch a new name for who we really were today and where we were headed.”

Field went on to tell Myers that he believes Audacy has the best broadcast group due to its leadership in news and sports and the quality of stations in the top 50 markets. “We’ve become one of the three leaders in podcaasting, we have the fastest growing digital audio platform, we’re a major player in live events and experiences, we’re a major player in network radio, and on and on.”

Field told Myers that his company delivers the best and most comprehensive set of the news, music, sports and podcasts. “And while there are other terrific audio companies out there, that deliver on some of those, he believes none of them can deliver the combination as well as Audacy can.”

He also said this is a very exciting time to be in audio. “You have an explosion in usage of audio, and at the same time, radio reaches more people today than it ever has before and is the number one reach medium in the United States. In addition to radio there’s an explosion in podcasting, in digital streaming, we have social audio coming about and new distribution such as smart speakers.”

Also in the 30 minute video interview Field touched on sports betting, the trust communities have with their local DJ’s, Demi Lavato’s new podcast, how Audacy will be delivering more video content and why advertisers should spend more money with radio. You can view the video Here.