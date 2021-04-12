Podcast Academy Sets Award Show

The Podcast Academy will honor WTF with Marc Maron during the first annual Awards For Excellence in Audio. The Governors Award recognizes a podcast or individual for the compelling impact they’ve had on the industry.

This year, the ceremony will highlight 164 nominees across 23 categories. Marc Maron and Brendan McDonald will accept the top award during The Ambies set for May 16.

“WTF with Marc Maron has been a trailblazer for the medium since its inception and represents what’s unique about the industry,” said Donald Albright, Chairman of the Podcast Academy. “As co-creators, producers and owners of WTF, Marc and Brendan have served as global pioneers for podcasters big and small, both in front of and behind the mic. The Podcast Academy is humbled to honor WTF with the first-ever Governors Award.”

Maron and McDonald are looking forward to the accepting the award. “It’s a genuine honor to be recognized by our peers as a major influence on the podcast medium. The show has evolved into what it is now through our persistence, creativity, discipline and curiosity. We’re grateful for this recognition and the freedom that podcasting affords us.”