The Woody Show Extends Agreement

The Woody Show and iHeartMedia have reached an agreement that extends the contract through 2028. The show based at ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles is also syndicated by Premiere Networks.

“Woody is one-of-a-kind — and it shows in his ratings success, in LA, across the country on the iHeartRadio digital service, locally in key markets and on our other iHeart platforms,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO. “His unique talent combined with his unbelievable work ethic are key to his success and we are delighted to continue this journey with him.”

“I am thrilled to stay ‘work married’ to iHeartMedia. This has been, and will continue to be, one of my longest and healthiest relationships,” said Woody. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve done to this point without the incredible support of people like Bob Pittman, Kevin LeGrett, Tom Poleman, Greg Ashlock and Lisa Worden. There isn’t another company better positioned, with a clearer vision for the future than iHeartMedia, and I’m beyond grateful to be a part of that.”

The Woody Show is heard in more than 30 markets.