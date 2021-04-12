New VP Government Relations At NAB

Charlyn Stanberry has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as vice president of Government Relations. Stanberry joins NAB after serving as chief of staff for Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-09), for whom she previously served as legislative director and counsel.

“Charlyn has excelled on Capitol Hill, in the private sector and in the legal community, and commands expert knowledge of the legislative process,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “America’s local broadcasters will greatly benefit from Charlyn’s work on their behalf and we are delighted to welcome her to NAB.”

Stanberry has also served as VP External Affairs for Net Communications; counsel for the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council and as a professional staff member for the Congressional Black Caucus.