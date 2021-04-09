Steve Ardolina Joins Salem

Steve Ardolina is the new Operations Director for Salem Media Philadelphia. The group includes WFIL AM 560, AM 990 The Answer and Salem Surround-Philadelphia.

“We are all very excited to have Steve join our growing team here at Salem Philadelphia,” said Lorenzo Caldara, GM. “We are so looking forward to Steve sharing his many years of experience and professional expertise in our wonderful industry.”

“I look forward to working closely with Lorenzo Caldara, Tim DeMoss, Chris Stigall, and the rest of the talented team at Salem Media in Philadelphia,” said Ardolina. “These are heritage brands with exciting plans for the future. The ‘radio geek’ inside of me can’t help but be thrilled to work on the frequencies that were once home to ‘Famous 56’ and the original ‘Wibbage’. I can’t wait to get started!”

Most recently Ardolina he spent more than 16 years as Regional Operations Manager for Millennium Radio Group/Townsquare Media in New Jersey.