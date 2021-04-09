Kirk Lands WABC Rush Slot

77WABC Radio, along with 107.1 FM WLIR, have added Charlie Kirk to the lineup. The Salem Radio Network host will take over the Rush time slot, Noon to 3 PM ET, beginning Monday, April 12th.

“I am thrilled and honored to take the same time and station where my friend and American hero Rush Limbaugh launched his national radio show in 1988,” said Kirk. “I am so impressed with what John Catsimatidis has done since he bought this great station, and will commit to doing my part to keep this as one of the top talk stations in America.”

“Charlie Kirk has proven to be one of the bright lights of the conservative movement,” said John Catsimatidis, CEO Red Apple Group. “He’s young, energetic, articulate, and proving to be a great radio talent.”

“I was fortunate to be the PD at WABC for 14 years. I am thrilled to see WABC once again affirm its status as one of the truly iconic talk stations in the nation, and so blessed to be able to add our newest star Charlie Kirk to their all-star lineup,” said Phil Boyce, Salem SVP, Spoken Word, Salem Radio Network.