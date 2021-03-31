DraftKings Buys VSiN

VSiN, founded in 2017 by the Musburger family, operates out of Las Vegas and produces about 18 hours of sports betting content daily. CEO Brian Musburger will continue in his role and VSiN will retain editorial independence. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Musburger said, “We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions. Harnessing the power and network of the DraftKings brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content.”

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jason Robins said in the announcement release. “In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

DraftKings currently operates sportsbooks in 14 states where sports gambling is legal.