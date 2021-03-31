Entercom Changes Name To Audacy

The announcement was made Tuesday that Entercom is now Audacy. The company’s new ticker symbol will be AUD. The Radio.com brand will go away and fall under the Audacy name as well.

CEO David Field: “We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future. Audacy’ captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country’s best audio content and entertainment platform.”

Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, BetQL and Podcorn remain market-facing brands.