Entercom Changes Name To Audacy

The announcement was made Tuesday that Entercom is now Audacy. The company’s new ticker symbol will be AUD. The Radio.com brand will go away and fall under the Audacy name as well.
CEO David Field: “We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future. Audacy’ captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country’s best audio content and entertainment platform.”
Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, BetQL and Podcorn remain market-facing brands.
Sunsetting the radio.com branding is an extremely dumb decision.
You don’t change the name of the company although that might be helpful for public relations purposes. You change the internal business model when it comes to the people that work for your company. You pay them well and you give them benefits that reflect that person is working for a benevolent humane American corporation
Lipstick on a pig?
Yes. This company is floundering and has absolutely no idea what they’re doing. How do you even pronounce the new name?!
Lol…you may have just insulted pigs.
This company is wrecking its stations by trying to ‘national platform’ everything. David Field, it turns out, is utterly clueless.