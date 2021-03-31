Cohen To Be Honored

Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President of the Weiss Agency and Board Chair, Alliance for Women in Media will be among the seven women awardees at the Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association’s “Sheroes in Media” Awards Gala tonight.

The MMCA virtual event will honor women who promote and exemplify diverse media excellence, according to the media diversity advocacy organization. Joining the event to congratulate the women are Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL)and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA).

Here’s the full list of honorees:

Julie Burton, Executive Director, Women’s Media Center

Heather Cohen, Board Chair, Alliance for Women in Media

Francine Compton, President, Native American Journalist Association

Michelle Lee, Chair Asian American Journalists Association

Nora Lopez, President, National Association of Hispanic Journalists

Lisa Matthews, President, National Press Club

Dorothy Tucker, President, National Association of Black Journalists

“At this critical time in our country it is more important than ever to have greater diversity in who, what, where, when and how stories are told,” MMCA president David Morgan said in a statement. “MMCA is beyond honored to launch this annual event by celebrating the powerful sheroes currently leading the organizations at the spear of the fight for media diversity while also building support for our ongoing effort to increase diverse media ownership.”

Guests can register for the live stream program via eventbrite HERE. The event will feature an award ceremony and a performance by comedian Gina Brillon followed by a first-ever moderated roundtable discussion with all of the honorees. VIP guests will gather in a virtual room for a cocktail reception and then view the program.