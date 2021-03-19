Radio’s Gamblin’ Man

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins hopes to have a major investment in what would be the only black owned casino in the country. His company is one of six bidders for a new casino in Richmond and Liggins says, if they are granted the gaming license, the incoming revenue could rival Urban One’s radio and TV business.

Calling it a world-class casino and resort destination, Liggins says he has a vision to transform 100 acres along I-95 in Richmond which would pump over $500 million into the local economy and create 1500 jobs.

The planned casino and resort is called One and is a collaboration with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. The project will include a 150-room hotel, restaurants and lounges and a 3,000-seat entertainment venue.

The Urban One proposal was submitted to the city of Richmond in February. The city has organized a selection committee which will go through the bids and select who gets the license. Urban One is competing against the likes of Bally’s, Golden Nugget and several Indian tribes. However, Liggins said Thursday, “we think we have a decent shot at this.”

Urban One has been in the Richmond market since 1999. The company has a 7% stake in the MGM National Harbor Casino in Maryland.

Check out the website Urban One created to show off their proposal HERE.