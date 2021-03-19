Hamilton Named MM For NC Triad

Tom Hamilton has been named Market Manager for WSJS, WMFR and WPCM in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point market. This is his second stint with Raleigh, NC based Curtis Media Group.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tom back to Curtis Media Group,” said Trip Savery, President/COO. “He has enjoyed much success in the Triad for many years, and we look forward to Tom leading our efforts with WSJS Sports.”

“The return to Curtis Media Group was the primary reason why this decision was such as easy one,” said Hamilton. “The opportunity to once again work with so many familiar faces and established professionals simply adds to my excitement. I look forward discovering the numerous opportunities and challenges that lie before us.”

Curtis Media Group is North Carolina’s largest independent broadcasting company with fifty six AM and FM signals across the state. The Group also operates the North Carolina News Network, The Southern Farm Network, the statewide Adam Gold show, The ACC Sports Journal and ACCSports.com.