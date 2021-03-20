iHeart To Unveil Mural For Healthcare Workers

On Monday iHeartMedia Nashville’s 107.5 The River will reveal a mural in honor of healthcare workers and a fundraiser for TailGate Brewery’s Vanderbilt Healthcare Worker Pizza Donation Program.

The mural, designed and created by Whitney Herrington of Old Soul Mural Co., is located on 11th Avenue in The Gulch and will remain in place until April 25, 2021. The mural will be revealed with 107.5 the River’s Woody & Jim Show at the 11th Avenue location on Monday, March 22nd at 12:00pm CDT.

107.5 The River’s on-air personalities will encourage Nashvillians and tourists to visit the mural and post a photo on social media using the hashtag #iHeartHeroes. For every photo posted, $1 will be donated to the TailGate Brewery’s Vanderbilt Healthcare Worker Pizza Donation Program, up to $1,500. The program will use funds to make and deliver personal pizzas to healthcare heroes at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.