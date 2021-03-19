Political Pushes Urban One Positive

During “unprecedented work conditions,” Urban One rallied in the 4th quarter of 2020 to post a better year than it had in 2019. With $11.5 million in Q4 revenue, Urban One posted a 7.3% gain, the first positive quarterly revenue number we’ve seen from a radio company in a long time.

Q4 revenue of $113.5 was up 23.5% from Q3 in 2020 showing that radio’s momentum is continuing. Even through Urban One’s radio division was down 3.2% in Q4, when compared to Q4 2019, it was up 37% from Q3 2020, which was down 32% from Q3 2019.

In Q4 local radio is still lagging, down 13.7% in Q4 at Urban One. All categories were down in the quarter with the exception of Government.

Q1 2021 is pacing down about 20% with March looking the strongest, only down 2%. January and February of 2020 were pre-COVID months as March is really the month businesses started to shut down.

Urban One’s digital division was up 70% with over $1 million spent on Urban One’s digital products in the quarter.