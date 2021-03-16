iHeart Promotes Rogers

Paul Rogers has been elevated to Area President for North Florida, including Jacksonville, a cluster with 8 stations. Rogers succeeds Nicky Sparrow, who was recently named the Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales for iHeartMedia Markets Group.

Rogers will be responsible for overseeing the newly configured North Florida Area, including Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Panama City. Rogers will report to Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia.

“I’ve worked with Paul for over 35 years, in many different roles,” said Byrd. “His integrity, judgment, professionalism and competitiveness are what any manager would look for in a market leader. He is the perfect choice as a successor, and I have no doubt that he will take this area to the next level. I also want to thank Nicky for the great work she has done in getting Jacksonville to where we are today and congratulate her on this exciting new opportunity to expand her role in iHeartMedia.”

Rogers has been Market President for Tallahassee and Panama City since 2017, and before that served in multiple local, statewide and national roles for iHeartMedia while based in Jacksonville for 18 years. He began his career at WLAK-FM in Chicago and is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

“I am beyond excited by this new challenge and to be given the opportunity to finally lead the Jacksonville market where I have spent so much of my career and where I still have family, many dear friends, teammates and customers,” Rogers said. “We have a strong and diverse staff, and so many of iHeartMedia’s leaders and many of our industry’s greatest air personalities have come from this area. But mostly, it’s a chance to once again work with Linda Byrd, who’s been my mentor for my entire career.”