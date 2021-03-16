SBS Renews With Nielsen

Spanish Broadcasting System has entered into a long-term agreement for Nielsen Audio services. The multi-year renewal includes a continuation of their audio audience measurement licenses across all five PPM markets and the diary market of Puerto Rico.

The agreement also includes AIRE Radio Network, the platform that creates, distributes and markets Spanish language radio programming to more than 300 affiliated stations. In addition, Nielsen Scarborough and the nationwide dataset are included.

“Nielsen Ratings are an indispensable part of showcasing our value to advertisers,” said Raul Alarcon President, CEO, and Chairman, SBS. Albert Rodriguez, COO added, “As our audio distribution and avenues to revenue expand, we are excited to have a long term agreement with Nielsen which will support our strategy.”

“Spanish Broadcasting System’s decades long commitment to the Hispanic market nationwide has resulted in an entertainment platform that serves both consumers and advertisers extraordinarily well,” said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. “Nielsen looks forward to our collaboration with Spanish Broadcasting System and their advertisers who stand to benefit from the growing economic, social, cultural and political influence of the Hispanic market.”

Miami based SBS is the largest publicly traded Hispanic controlled media and entertainment company in America. It owns 17 stations that collectively reach a third of the U.S. Hispanic population.