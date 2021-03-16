Carton Victim Complains to Judge

An attorney for Dukal Corporation has asked the judge that sentenced Craig Carton to rewrite his restitution order claiming he has not made a single payment toward his $435,000 restitution plan despite now having a lucrative job at WFAN.

The Associated Press is reporting that Dukal submitted a letter to the court that the order requiring Carton to pay only 15% of earnings toward nearly $5 million in restitution “should be changed to reflect his career revival.

The AP also reports that Carton’s lawyer, Derrelle Janey, said the letter’s restitution claims were incorrect. “Carton has not only made payments toward restitution since his release, but he made payments before he was imprisoned even before they were required.” Janey said Carton has paid about $30,000 of the $435,000 owed to Dukal.

Carton served one year of a 3 1/2 year sentence for his role in a ponzi scheme. He used the money he collected for a ticket-selling business to gamble with. He was arrested and lost his morning show job at WFAN. After his release he was eventually hired back by the station and now co-hosts afternoons.