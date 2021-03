Former Fox News host and current Newsmax TV anchor Greg Kelly is joining the weekday lineup at WABC in New York City. The New York Post is reporting that starting tomorrow Kelly will take over the 1P-3P slot.

Kelly joins a WABC roster that also includes Larry Kudlow, former GOP Rep. Peter King, Joe Piscopo, Tony Orlando and fashion designer Joseph Abboud.

Curtis Sliwa recently took a leave from the station to run for mayor of New York City.