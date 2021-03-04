FOX Nation To Feature Rush Special

FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service ($5.99 a month/$64.99 per year), will debut a new limited series entitled Age of Rush on Wednesday, March 10th. The four-part special will examine the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh, narrated by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence will document Limbaugh’s childhood beginnings in the hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his eventual place as the most powerful radio talk show host of all time.

Featured guests throughout the series include his producer, James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley,” along with fellow radio hosts Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Mark Steyn and Larry Elder, as well as FNC anchor Bill Hemmer, MediaBuzz’s Howard Kurtz and FNC contributor Newt Gingrich.

Act One: The Spoken Word

A college drop-out, local disc-jockey Rush Limbaugh gets his big break when he lands his own radio show. Little does he, or anyone else for that matter, know that Limbaugh was poised to take radio by storm, changing the industry and American politics forever.

Act Two: Revolution

In 1994, as Limbaugh’s daily radio show reaches a listening audience of unprecedented size, he takes on the new role of field general for the “Republican Revolution.”

Act Three: Rise of the New Right

As Limbaugh battles struggles both personal and professional, a new breed of the Republican Party emerges after President Obama takes office

Act Four: A Blessed Life

After 30 years on air, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” continues to dominate the airwaves, until an unexpected announcement from its host shocks the world.