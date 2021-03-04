Entercom Seattle Promotes Two

Ryan Castle has been promoted to Brand Manager and Taryn Daly has been elevated to Assistant Brand Manager at 99.9 KISW (KISW-FM). Both will continue other duties with stations in the group.

“I am extremely proud to elevate these two tremendous leaders who have already contributed much success to KISW and reward their hard work and dedication,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP. “I have full trust in Ryan and Taryn’s ability to lead this iconic brand celebrating in its 50th year in Seattle and beyond.”

Castle will continue as Brand Manager for Portland sister station 92.3 KGON (KGON-FM). Daly has hosted evenings on 99.9 KISW served as Assistant Music Director and the station’s Digital Captain since 2015. She also currently serves as the Social Media Director for the company’s entire Seattle portfolio.