ASCAP Hires New HR SVP

Patty Erickson has joined the ASCAP team as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources. Erickson comes to ASCAP from BBC Studios Americas, where she was Senior VP and Head of Human Resources.

“Patty’s energy and previous experience with media and mission-driven organizations is a perfect strategic fit for ASCAP,” said Elizabeth Matthews, CEO. “Throughout her career, she has helped companies grow, change and adapt to complex challenges while navigating numerous changes in the media industry with grace and tenacity. I am looking forward to working with her on ASCAP’s continued evolution and on defining our new normal during and after this global pandemic.”

“I am excited to play a role in ASCAP’s next chapter,” said Erickson. “While the current environment is challenging, it has also presented opportunities for change and renewal. I am excited to get to work with the ASCAP team to evolve the organization to meet existing and future challenges.”

Erickson succeeds Carolyn Jensen, who is retiring after leading ASCAP’s HR function for 17 years.