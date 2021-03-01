Five For Fox

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Fox News Audio has added five new podcasts to its programming catalogue. There will be one slated to debut each week beginning March 8.

  • The Ben Domenech Podcast will feature Fox News Media contributor Ben Domenech offering his perspective on the latest news of the day.
  • Fox on Tech, hosted by Fox News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson, will update listeners on the latest trends, gadgets and news in the world of technology.
  • The Fox Nation Presents Podcast Series will spotlight a selection of the content produced across the Fox Nation platform.
  • Jason in the House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast will feature Fox News Contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz; with conversations about the future of Washington and the ever-changing dynamics of power.
  • The Will Cain Podcast will be hosted by the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host; and will present long-form interviews with leading figures, all while giving his unique perspective and signature commentary on the news of the day.

