Five For Fox

Fox News Audio has added five new podcasts to its programming catalogue. There will be one slated to debut each week beginning March 8.
- The Ben Domenech Podcast will feature Fox News Media contributor Ben Domenech offering his perspective on the latest news of the day.
- Fox on Tech, hosted by Fox News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson, will update listeners on the latest trends, gadgets and news in the world of technology.
- The Fox Nation Presents Podcast Series will spotlight a selection of the content produced across the Fox Nation platform.
- Jason in the House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast will feature Fox News Contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz; with conversations about the future of Washington and the ever-changing dynamics of power.
- The Will Cain Podcast will be hosted by the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host; and will present long-form interviews with leading figures, all while giving his unique perspective and signature commentary on the news of the day.