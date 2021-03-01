Five For Fox

Fox News Audio has added five new podcasts to its programming catalogue. There will be one slated to debut each week beginning March 8.

The Ben Domenech Podcast will feature Fox News Media contributor Ben Domenech offering his perspective on the latest news of the day.

Fox on Tech, hosted by Fox News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson, will update listeners on the latest trends, gadgets and news in the world of technology.

The Fox Nation Presents Podcast Series will spotlight a selection of the content produced across the Fox Nation platform.

Jason in the House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast will feature Fox News Contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz; with conversations about the future of Washington and the ever-changing dynamics of power.

The Will Cain Podcast will be hosted by the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host; and will present long-form interviews with leading figures, all while giving his unique perspective and signature commentary on the news of the day.