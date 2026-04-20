Were You Seen at Cocktails & Conversation for NAB Show 2026?

Golden hour on Sunday evening saw another packed house of radio industry leaders and professionals at The Capital Grille in Las Vegas for Cocktails & Conversation, the annual networking event famous for candid conviviality held alongside NAB Show.

The event was sponsored by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, ENCO, Quu, vCreative, Skyview Networks, Xperi, Radio Ink, and Radio + Television Business Report.

Beasley Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael told Radio Ink, “It was great to see so many colleagues and partners in one place, having real conversations and continuing to build strong connections that move our business forward. It’s clear that our industry continues to evolve in exciting ways, and opportunities like this to connect face-to-face are more important than ever.”