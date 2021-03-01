Line-Up Changes At KFXX

1080 The FAN (KFXX-AM), Portland is moving the afternoon drive team to mornings. The afternoon slot will be filled with a veteran station host joined by a market TV sportscaster.

The changes mean Dirt and Sprague with co-hosts Andy ‘Dirt’ Johnson and Brandon Sprague will be waking up earlier. The Herd with Colin Cowherd will continue in the 9:00 AM–12N slot. The station welcomes KOIN6 TV sportscaster AJ McCord as afternoon show co-host, pairing her with veteran station host Dusty Harrah in the 12N-3 PM slot for AJ and Dusty.

“I’m so excited about this enhanced lineup,” said Kim Martinez SVP/MM, Entercom Portland. “With Dirt and Sprague making the well-deserved move to mornings and the addition of AJ McCord in middays, 1080 The Fan will continue to provide the best content and entertainment for our listeners and results for our advertisers.”

McCord joins the station after serving as local television station KOIN-TV’s primary sports reporter and anchor since 2017.