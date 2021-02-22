Jubal Scores Atlanta Market

iHeart adds The Jubal Show to mornings on Power 96.1 in Atlanta. Jubal replacing PK in the Morning. The nationally syndicated show is co-hosted by Jubal Fresh, his wife Alex Fresh and English Evan.

“Today we completed the puzzle on the roll out of our new on-air team here at Power 96.1,” said Dan Hunt, Program Director for iHeartMedia Atlanta. “The addition of ‘The Jubal Show’ to morning drive will provide Atlanta with a fresh sound, hitting all the hot topics and providing the entertainment that listeners crave like relationship drama, prank calls and fun games. These fresh faces along with the addition our other new on-air talent that was added in January – Sos in midday, Ethan Cole in afternoons and Mikeith at night – completes the all-star lineup!”

“The revamped Power 96.1 lineup is fresh, innovative and brings new energy to Atlanta radio,” said Meg Stevens, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Atlanta. “‘The Jubal Show’ will start the day by bringing the funny to Atlanta.”