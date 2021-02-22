Podcast Details Life in Puerto Rico

WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios are launching “La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience,” a seven-part podcast series created by a team of Puerto Rican journalists, producers, musicians, and artists about life, politics, history, and “the hustle” on the island.

The entire series will be available for binging in English and Spanish Wednesday.

Select episodes will also be broadcast on the radio on WNYC Studios’ On The Media and Futuro Media’s Latino USA in the coming weeks.

“La Brega” is hosted by On the Media’s Alana Casanova-Burgess, a New York-born Puerto Rican who began covering the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, as she was attempting to make contact with affected relatives on the island. A labor of love two years in the making, the series is being co-produced with Futuro Studios, who recently released the critically-acclaimed podcast Anything for Selena with WBUR.