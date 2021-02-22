Free Wedinar to Review CES

RAB CEO Erica Farber, Jacobs Media’s Fred Jacobs, and futurist Dr. Shawn DuBravac are hosting a free CES wrap-up webinar this Thursday. It will include a virtual tour of the CES corridors, what’s new and noteworthy about the connected car, voice technology, audio, and home entertainment.

The live-video presentation will focus on the future of work, technology during the pandemic, and the changing face of content. Attendees will have a better understanding of the impact for Radio in 2021 and beyond.

