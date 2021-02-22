Chaz & AJ Raise $88K To Help Homeless

Connoisseur Connecticut’s morning duo Chaz and AJ (WPLR and WFOX), helped raise over $88,400 in cash for Jimmy Koplik’s ‘Coats For A Cause.’ All the money raised will go towards purchasing EMPWR coats for Bridgeport’s homeless.

EMPWR coats transform into sleeping bags and can be worn over the shoulder helping people stay warm during the day and night. With the success of Jimmy Koplik’s ‘Coats For A Cause’ at over 700 EMPWR coats will be purchased.

“We are so proud to be a part of this tremendous effort to help our less fortunate neighbors and so grateful for the generosity and compassion from our listeners and all of the corporate partners,” said Chaz.

Jimmy Koplik’s ‘Coats for a Cause’ was sponsored by Connoisseur Media, Harbor Yard Amphitheater, Live Nation and Sports Center of Connecticut and presented by the Bridgeport City Council and the City of Bridgeport.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support from the listeners and the business community,” said Jimmy Koplik, President of Live Nation, Connecticut and Upstate New York. “Thank you Chaz and AJ and everyone who contributed, you have directly changed someone’s life for the better. Live Nation and the Harbor Yard Amphitheater are excited to be a part of the City of Bridgeport. We are so happy we could help.”