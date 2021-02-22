The Professor Comes To Denver

John Clayton “The Professor” is joining Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM). The Pro Football Hall of Famer will become the Senior Broncos Writer for DenverFan.com and appear regularly on the air.

“To bring on one of the NFL’s most respected writers in John Clayton is a tremendous addition to The Fan,” said Raj Sharan , PD. “I’m thrilled that Broncos Country will be able to read John’s inside information and opinions on the Broncos every day.”

“The Broncos have one of the NFL’s most storied franchises with a tremendously passionate fan base,” said Clayton. “I’m very excited to be joining The Fan team with the opportunity to write about the Broncos every day at DenverFan.com.”