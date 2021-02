Appearing with James Golden (Bo Snerdley) in West Palm Beach, where Rush Limbaugh lived, Governor Ron DeSantis announced flags will be flown at half-staff in Florida in honor Limbaugh.

The Governor said, “once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff.”

Limbaugh died last week at the age of 70 from lung cancer.

DeSantis said, “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”