Wisconsin Host Suspended For Rush Post

Woodward Radio Group host Len Nelson is sitting on the sidelines hoping he won’t get fired for posting vile remarks about Rush Limbaugh’s death on his personal Facebook page. Nelson has been suspended indefinitely from his morning show co-hosting duties on WAPL in Appleton.

Nelson posted that Rush’s show was “steeped in bigotry, misogyny, hypocrisy, lies and malice. He wrote “conservatives have become less informed, less tethered to factual evidence and less tolerant. And, he ended with the “the world is a better place without Rush Limbaugh.”

WAPL-FM, where Nelson works is a Rock station (they do not carry talk programming). Listeners immediately pounced on Nelson’s post. Trevor Fenske, who uses a picture of Rush as his profile picture on Facebook, posted Nelson’s comments and the telephone number for the radio station asking for others to take action. They did….and so did the station, suspended him.

Once Nelson was suspended he issued a lengthy apology hoping he’d be able to keep his job. He says he now regrets posting his thoughts. “While I was no fan of Limbaugh for a multitude of reasons, my post clearly disrespected him and, in turn, disrespected those who were his fans and those who feel that what I wrote was unbecoming, mean or even disgusting. In the post, I said that I do not celebrate his death but also do not feel sorrow for it. That was insensitive, uncalled for and unnecessary. For that, I am truly sorry.”

He also admitted he gave is employer no choice but to suspend him. “I regret that it has forced them to deal with something with which they had no involvement. It was inconsiderate of me to ignore that, with my public position, what I do and say in public reflects on them.”

He ended by stating that he’s willing to take whatever steps necessary to get his job back.

“To those of you with whom I’ve admittedly sparred too harshly, I sincerely apologize. I should have had more respect for each of you. To those of you who have supported me along the way, thank you. But please do me a favor and take a moment to do what I have done here. We should all reconsider how we interact with those with whom we have differences. There must be a better way than the path I’ve too often tread. I wish I had done such self-reflection earlier but I believe we can all learn from our mistakes. I’ve taken a look into the mirror and what I saw is not the best person nor the best employee I can be. I pledge to try harder and be better.”

