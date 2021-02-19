NAB Vaccine Webinar

The NAB will present a live webinar on new vaccine research by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The program is set for February 24 at 1 PM ET.

Studies show that Americans’ confidence in getting a COVID-19 vaccine is growing, but questions about safety and efficacy remain. Mollyann Brodie, Executive Director of KFF’s Public Opinion and Survey Research Program, will present the webinar about the Americans who are hesitant, how to reach them, what information they most want to hear and what messages resonate.

Information and registration can be found Here.