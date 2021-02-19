Rush Remembered In Comic Book

TidalWave Productions is out with a tribute to Rush Limbaugh. The 26 page collectible graphic novel is an addition to the number of other tribute biographies the company has published for more than 12 years.

“The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the notable people that have passed on,” said Darren G. Davis, Publisher. “It is a way for us to honor these people who have made an impact in the world. We did a biography comic book on Rush years ago. He talked about it on his radio show and said he enjoyed reading it.”

TidalWave has published tribute biographies of other famous people, including Nancy Reagan, Bruce Lee, Margaret Thatcher, Whitney Houston, Frank Capra and David Bowie.

