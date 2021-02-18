Dave Kane Celebrates Anniversary

96.5 WCMF midday host Dave Kane will mark his 40th year on the Rochester, NY station. “Kane-O” celebrates his “ruby anniversary” with the station February 22.

“I’ve always said that I am blessed to have found, a job that I love to do in a place where I love to do it,” said Kane. “My longevity in Rochester is a testament to the quality of life here, and certainly most of all, to the dedicated rockers who have not only supported WCMF for over a half century, but who have fostered and sustained a vibrant rock and roll scene in Rochester for decades.”

“Forty years on the air at one radio station is unprecedented in Rochester radio and hard to come by anywhere else in the country,” said Susan Munn, SVP/MM, Entercom Rochester. “So many Rochesterians have grown up with WCMF and Dave Kane and to have him still rockin’ on WCMF 40 years later makes people feel very connected to the station and to him.”

Kane launched his career with WCMF on middays in 1981. Later that same year, he was named Music Director and Assistant Program Director and eventually went on to program the station from 2008-2010.