Examining Reparations

Reparations: The Big Payback is the newest addition to the Black Effect podcast network. The program, from Color Farm Media, is in partnership with Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia.

The program is co-hosted by actress, writer, producer, activist and Color Farm co-founder Erika Alexander and filmmaker Whitney Dow. The pair use their storytelling skills and experiences to explore the argument for and against the controversial topic of reparations for Black Americans.

The first program is available now.