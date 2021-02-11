200 For Jams

With the addition of KQKS-FM in Denver, Sunday Night Slow Jams has crossed the 200 affiliate station mark. Check out the Sunday Night Slow Jams’ 200th Affiliate video HERE.

Host R Dub said, “I was just a kid who loved listening to Slow Jams and dedications shows on the radio. I was elated when I got my own radio show at 16 years old – Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would one day be heard across America. And while I searched for something profound to say for this special occasion, I just kept coming back to “thanks.” That’s all I really want to communicate: a very heartfelt thank you to the program directors who believe in me and the stellar team at Benztown and Compass Media for helping me execute this vision. But most importantly, thanks to my listeners who show up every Sunday night to experience and engage in the magic of a very special radio show.”

Dave “Chachi” Denes, Benztown President, said: “It’s been an honor and a career highlight being able to work alongside R Dub! and watch him reach this incredible milestone. You can hear the passion and enthusiasm he has for this medium we all love so dearly in every Sunday Night Slow Jams show and that’s why I believe he’s loved by listeners and programmers around the globe. Congratulations, R Dub!, Mark Wilson and to the Benztown and Fusion Radio Networks teams!”