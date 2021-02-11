DeDe awarding Scholarships

To commemorate Black History Month and to help her listeners achieve their academic and career dreams, DeDe McGuire and her foundation will be awarding five listeners $2,500 tuition scholarships for study at a HBCU institution.

Throughout the month of February, DeDe will be promoting her “Achieve the Dream” Scholarship on nationally syndicated radio show. The scholarship’s primary goal is to assist economically-challenged individuals by offering scholarships to a college or university degree from a Historically Black College University (HBCU).

“The Dede McGuire Foundation’s mission is to educate minds, increase economic power and build stronger families within our communities,” said DeDe McGuire. “With the current climate of the economy, there is an overwhelming need for services. I am so fortunate to be able to help my radio family across the country achieve their educational dreams.”

Submissions are due February 21st, 2021 and scholarships will be awarded February 28th, 2021. Listeners of her K104 show and of her Compass Media Networks’ syndicated show are eligible to apply.